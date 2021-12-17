Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 455 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.

