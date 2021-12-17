Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

