Montecito Bank & Trust Has $775,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,351 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

ICLN opened at $21.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

