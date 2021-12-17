Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $201,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $476.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

