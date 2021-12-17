Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 26,086 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Semtech worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $83.58 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

