Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 7,590 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

