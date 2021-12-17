Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Hayward worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,561,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 674,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,211.

NYSE HAYW opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.