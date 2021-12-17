Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,428 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

