Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 20,147 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,619 shares of company stock worth $25,135,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

