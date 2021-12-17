Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 58,865 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,865 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

