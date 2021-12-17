MoonSwap Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $128,506.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00311669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

