Morgan Stanley Boosts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £127.50

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from £110.70 ($146.29) to £127.50 ($168.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($151.98) to £130 ($171.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from £133 ($175.76) to £147 ($194.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.21) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from £100 ($132.15) to £112 ($148.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £116.24 ($153.62).

LON:FERG opened at £127.95 ($169.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is £105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of £129.80 ($171.53).

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.17) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($102,880.93).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

