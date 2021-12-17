Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AON were worth $208,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $295.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

