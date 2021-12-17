Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $80.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

ASAN opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,503,733 shares of company stock worth $201,500,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

