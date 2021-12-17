Morgan Stanley Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.13.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $9,061,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

