Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.02% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $188,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.