Morgan Stanley Has $201.05 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Allstate worth $201,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

