Morgan Stanley Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $162.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

