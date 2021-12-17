Morgan Stanley Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $85.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.52.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.