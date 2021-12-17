Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $195,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.