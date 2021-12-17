Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American International Group were worth $176,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

