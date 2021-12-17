Morgan Stanley Sells 104 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $165,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $687.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $645.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.42. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $696.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

