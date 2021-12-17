Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,277 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.89, for a total transaction of $3,004,727.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $335.18 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.59 and a 52-week high of $336.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.36 and a 200 day moving average of $275.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

