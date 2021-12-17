MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0084 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $56.86 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00201788 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

