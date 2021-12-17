Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.87.

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,561,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Mplx by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

