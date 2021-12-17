M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.68% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $149,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.