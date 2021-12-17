M&T Bank Corp Has $501.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $501,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $250.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

