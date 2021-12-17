M&T Bank Corp Has $81.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $81,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

