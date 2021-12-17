M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,577 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

