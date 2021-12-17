M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,679 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $42,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $260.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

