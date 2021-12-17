M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,278 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

