MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.10. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 10,697 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLN. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 23.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 44.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.