MXC Trading 1% Lower This Week (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $128.19 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MXC has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00390214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010437 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.81 or 0.01330542 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

