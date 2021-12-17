Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

