NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.21

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 5884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.