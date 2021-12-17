Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.30 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

