Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

