Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 113.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $91.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

