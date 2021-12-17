Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $400.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

