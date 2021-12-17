Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 59.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

