Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

