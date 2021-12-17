Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $266.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $124.28 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

