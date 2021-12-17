National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in November

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 46,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4728 dividend. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NABZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

