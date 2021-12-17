National Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI opened at $144.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.