National Bankshares Analysts Give Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) a $170.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

