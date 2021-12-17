National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.08

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 7301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

