Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 201.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 843,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 563,408 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $107,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 0.9% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 4,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Natural Order Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

