Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CEMEX by 4.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CEMEX by 26.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,220,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,680 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

