Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

