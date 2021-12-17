Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wipro by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Wipro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

